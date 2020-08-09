Shark

Top-rated Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum

Dust cup capacity 1.3 quarts. Powerful upright vacuum with lift away pod for convenient cleaning of stairs and above floor areas Anti-allergen complete seal technology, HEPA Rotator technology enhanced swivel steering and better deep carpet cleaning Lightweight & ultra quiet operation. Hose length (ft.): 8.4 Premium pet tools and ergo cleaning accessories A lightweight 2 in 1 Lift Away upright vacuum. With the push of a button, Lift Away technology allows you to easily clean in hard to reach areas. This vacuum's nozzle has LED lights and Advanced Swivel Steering for excellent visibility and control when maneuvering around furniture. It has an XL capacity dust cup and completely sealed system with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.