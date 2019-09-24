Skin Owl

Tomato Beauty Bar

$24.00

At Skin Owl

You won't believe what a bar can do! Beauty Bar Tomato is made specifically to treat oily, sensitive, and acne prone skin. The acidity in our fresh, garden grown tomato juice is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin K, while lycopene shields the skin from harmful UV rays. Bentonite clay absorbs excess oil, while purifying the pores. Tea Tree helps to kill bacteria while May Chang contracts the pores and protects the skin once cleansed. Will last up to 12 weeks. Vegan. Gluten-Free. GMO Free. Fragrance free. Cruelty free. Paraben free. Essential oils are100% pure. All ingredients are premium quality and sourced in USA.