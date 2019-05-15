La Roche-Posay

Toleriane Sensitive Fluide 40ml

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide's prebiotic hydrating care with La Roche-Posay thermal water relieves sensitive skin. So safe, it is also suitable for babies. With Anti inflammatory action, it Repairs and Protects the cutaneous barrier and the Microbial barrier. Toleriane has been through rigorous dermatological testing to ensure it is suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin. Toleriane has been given the Seal of Approval by Allergy UK. 9/10 of dermatologists would recommend Toleriane. After 4 Weeks the skin feels:* -84% less itchy -49% reduction stinging *52 Caucasian women, aged from 18 to 64 years old, with dry and very dry skin type.