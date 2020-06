JiJiDesignsPaperie

To My Bestie – Handmade Card

$4.25

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This neon To My Bestie card is perfect for your best friend! Give it away for any occasion or just because. You can choose from neon pink, neon orange, or neon yellow. The card is blank inside so that you can write your own special message. We hope your bestie loves it! Size: A2, 5.5 x 4.25