StriVectin

Tl Tightening Neck Cream Plus

$139.00 $97.30

Product Description Our number 1 selling neck cream just got upgraded and is everything you need for a more youthful looking neck and décolleté in one powerful formula. This powerful cream features the breakthrough Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex to improve skin elasticity and provide visible lift, while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines and sagging. Botanically-derived Brightening Complex helps even skin tone on the décolleté while patented NIA-114 technology strengthens the skin barrier. The effects of gravity appear reversed for more refined, toned definition. After just 4 weeks 92% of users showed an improvement in uneven skin tone on the décolleté. After just 8 weeks 90% of users showed tighter, more lifted skin on the neck and décolleté. Based on instrumentation testing after 4 weeks, when used as directed. Based on instrumentation testing after 8 weeks, when used as directed. Ingredients Aqua (Water, Eau), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Myristyl Nicotinate, Butylene Glycol, Isononyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Dimethicone, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Pentylene Glycol, Steareth-2, Polyacrylamide, Behenyl Alcohol, Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate, Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester, Algae Extract, Ceramide 2, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Tetrapeptide-21, Zingiber Of_cinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Panthenol, Sorghum Bicolor Stalk Juice, C13-14 Isoparaf_n, Bisabolol, Sorbitan Laurate, Pullulan, Laureth-7, Cyathea Cumingii Leaf Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponi_ables, Parfum (Fragrance), Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Chlorphenesin, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene Brand Story Bold science. No nonsense results. That’s smart beauty for smart women. That’s StriVectin.