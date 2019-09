Tibi

Tissue Asymmetric Leather Midi Skirt

£1090.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Tibi’s ‘Tissue’ skirt is such a cool way to inject a shot of color into neutral-hued outfits. It's cut for a flattering A-line silhouette from leather panels which fall to a pleated asymmetric hem. There are two deep pockets at the back - perfect for when you don't feel like carrying a clutch.