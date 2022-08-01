Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Burt's Bees
Tinted Lip Balm
$12.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Adore Beauty
More from Burt’s Bees
Burt's Bees
Naturally Tinted Lip Balm In Red Dahlia
BUY
$12.99
Priceline
Burt's Bees
Beeswax Bounty Classic Set
BUY
$10.30
$10.99
Amazon
Burt's Bees
Beeswax Lip Balm
BUY
$3.59
Burt's Bees®
Burt's Bees
Burt's Bees Gentle Facial Scrub - 4oz
BUY
$12.19
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted