Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Topshop

Tinsel Oversized Jumper

$75.00$35.00
At Topshop
Add some fun to your knitwear with a modern touch. We're totally loving this tinsel oversized jumper and are pairing it with a leather zip through skirt. 56% Acrylic, 22% Metallised Fibre, 22% Polyester. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Oversized Sweaters For Big Time Snuggly Feels
by Rebekkah Easley