Anthropologie

Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. D48088652; Color Code: 901 Discover the entire Bistro Tile Collection by AnthroLiving. Say au revoir to everyone-has-it dinnerware & décor – and bonjour (or bon appetit!) to bold, bestselling, mosaic-inspired motifs, phrases en français, and a hint of glimmer. Drawing inspiration from the many sidewalk cafes that dot Parisian boulevards, each talk-worthy table topper and beautiful bathroom accent makes the perfect statement for the Francophile at heart (or a cherishable hostess gift!). Complete your collection today – and keep checking back for fresh takes on this only-at-Anthro classic! Decaled stoneware This item is not microwave safe Hand wash Imported Dimensions 15 oz. 4"H, 3.5" diameter