Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
KSENIASCHNAIDER x DL1961
Tilda Shirt Jacket Patchwork
$319.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DL1961
Need a few alternatives?
BDG
Frankie Patchwork Denim Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
AllSaints
Beth Patchwork Denim Jacket
BUY
$219.00
Nordstrom
Ganni
Oversized Shiny Puff Vest
BUY
$425.00
Ganni
ME+EM
Leather Boyfriend Bomber Jacket
BUY
$995.00
ME+EM
More from KSENIASCHNAIDER x DL1961
KSENIASCHNAIDER x DL1961
Tilda Shirt Jacket Patchwork
BUY
£350.00
DL1961
More from Outerwear
BDG
Frankie Patchwork Denim Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
KSENIASCHNAIDER x DL1961
Tilda Shirt Jacket Patchwork
BUY
$319.00
DL1961
AllSaints
Beth Patchwork Denim Jacket
BUY
$219.00
Nordstrom
Mango
Trench Embroidered Lapels
BUY
$159.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted