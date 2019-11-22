Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Tights
KKCo
Tights In 2255c Tie-dye
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KKCo
Opaque Tights Nylon / Spandex Hand dyed in Los Angeles Form fitted High stretch Size & Fit One size Model is 5'7
Need a few alternatives?
Marine Serre
Iconic Logo-print Leggings
$345.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Leg Avenue
Neon Pink Nylon Tights
C$11.95
from
Amazon
BUY
SPANX
'luxe' Leg Shaping Tights
£23.48
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leg Avenue
Black / White Striped Tights
$9.99
from
Halloween Costumes
BUY
More from KKCo
KKCo
Tights In 2255c Tie-dye
$55.00
from
KKCo
BUY
KKCo
Morel Shirt
$185.00
$138.75
from
KKCo
BUY
KKCo
Marbled Dye Jersey Turtleneck Sweater
$80.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
KKCo
Lichen Tie-dye Sock
$20.00
from
KKCo
BUY
More from Tights
Marine Serre
Iconic Logo-print Leggings
$345.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Leg Avenue
Neon Pink Nylon Tights
C$11.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Plush
Fleece Lined Tights
£27.37
from
Shopbop
BUY
SPANX
'luxe' Leg Shaping Tights
£23.48
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted