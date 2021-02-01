Les Girls Les Boys

Tiger Print Smooth High Waist Briefs

£23.00

The ultimate solution line by les girls les boys. The smooth high waist briefs in fine sheer mesh is silky to the touch and finished with stitch-free selvedge for invisibility under clothes. A slightly less coverage than a classic brief, the high waist cut offers a smoothing effect, suitable for all shapes and sizes while it comfortably hugs the body in a lightweight sense.¬†