Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Mason Grey
Tiger Palm Kimono
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight, super-soft jersey Palm and big-cat print Slit at sides Long kimono sleeves Tie closure at waist Shell: 96% polyester/4% spandex Wash warm Made in the USA Style #MGREY30002
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
50 Denier Tights In Hot Pink
$9.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Club L London
Sheer Bodysuit In Black Leopard Print
$40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Naked Cashmere
Claudia Bralette
$85.00
from
Naked Cashmere
BUY
True & Co.
True Lingerie Madison Lace Bralette
$56.00
from
True & Co.
BUY
More from Mason Grey
More from Intimates
ASOS DESIGN
50 Denier Tights In Hot Pink
$9.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Club L London
Sheer Bodysuit In Black Leopard Print
$40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Naked Cashmere
Claudia Bralette
$85.00
from
Naked Cashmere
BUY
True & Co.
True Lingerie Madison Lace Bralette
$56.00
from
True & Co.
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted