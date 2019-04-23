Search
Reike Nen

Tied Sandal With Gold Point

$398000.00
At Reike Nen
타이드 샌들 어퍼의 투톤 타이드 디테일과 탈부착이 가능한 비정형 쉐잎의 골트 포인트가 특징인 샌들 입니다. 스퀘어 쉐잎의 아웃솔과 타이드 디테일의 밸런스의 디자인으로 다양한 스타일링에 용이한 아이템 입니다. 부담없는 굽 높이와 라텍스 인솔로 편안한 착화감을 느끼실 수 있습니다. 정사이즈 권해드립니다. Tied Sandal 에는 탈부착 가능한 Wave Dot Brooch 2pcs가 함께 구성되어 있습니다.
