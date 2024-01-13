Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£39.90
£25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight non-stretch weave Midi length prairie skirt Hidden zip at side Shell: 100% cotton Partially lined Lining: 100% cotton Dry clean Imported, India Style #ONVAL30073
Need a few alternatives?
House of Holland
Asymmetric Hammered-satin Skirt
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Bea Skirt Es
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
J. Crew
A-line Midi Skirt In Duchess Satin
$148.00
$96.20
from
J. Crew
BUY
& Other Stories
Cupro Midi Skirt
$42.99
from
eBay
BUY
More from Valencia & Vine
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£39.90
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Skirts
H&M
Calf-length Sequined Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Maeve
Kelly Velvet Midi Skirt
$110.00
$34.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
House of Holland
Asymmetric Hammered-satin Skirt
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anine Bing
Bar Silk Skirt
$249.00
$211.65
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted