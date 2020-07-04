Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Ardene
Tie-dye Halter Bikini Top
C$17.90
C$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ardene
Need a few alternatives?
Simons
Contrast Curve Bottom
C$30.00
from
Simons
BUY
Ornorm by Maripier
High-cut Cheeky Bottom
C$45.00
C$29.95
from
Simons
BUY
Maaji
Monteverde Forest Surfer One-piece
C$203.99
from
Altitude Sports
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Ardene
Ardene
Tie-dye Halter Bikini Top
C$17.90
C$10.00
from
Ardene
BUY
Ardene
Pink Aviator Sunnies
$8.90
from
Ardene
BUY
More from Swimwear
Simons
Contrast Curve Bottom
C$30.00
from
Simons
BUY
Ornorm by Maripier
High-cut Cheeky Bottom
C$45.00
C$29.95
from
Simons
BUY
Maaji
Monteverde Forest Surfer One-piece
C$203.99
from
Altitude Sports
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted