Shop Journal x Berriez

Tie Dye Drama Tights

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Berriez

We're excited to be stocking (no pun intended!) our favorite tights from Shop Journal in an exclusive Berriez color way. These recycled tie dye tights are semi-opaque 40 Den, smoke ring print in half green and half purple. Each pair is unique and the color and print will vary slightly, as using two dyes will pull different colors in overlapping or around the rings. These are dyed in-house by Shop Journal with toxic-free dye. Made from recycled nylon yarn produced in a way that reuses the residue from the production of regular tights. Through reusing the excess material, a new fiber is created while saving water, material and minimizing the amount of waste. Care tips: We suggest hand washing them in cold water and line drying. If you use a washing machine, use cold water and a delicates garment pouch and avoid the dryer. Be careful of things that will snag them, like filing nails before putting them on and removing rings to keep them snag free. Email us with any questions :-)