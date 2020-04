ZIQ & YONI

Tie-dye Cotton Balaclava

In between all the heavy metal fonts and safety stripes, Ziq & Yonis also been flirting with tie-dye for AW19, and its bringing all the hippy swirls and splashes to the least likely of accessories. Pieces like this cotton balaclava, which, thanks to the colourful and unpredictable process, results in unique outcomes every time.