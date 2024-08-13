Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Forever21
Tie-back Sequin Top
$24.99
$12.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever21
More from Forever21
Forever21
Plus Size Rhinestone New York Cropped Tee
BUY
$10.00
$17.99
Forever21
Forever21
Cropped Cami & Lace Maxi Skirt Set
BUY
$35.99
$59.99
Forever21
Forever21
Kuromi Rhinestone Necklace
BUY
$9.99
Forever21
Forever21
Distressed Button-front Denim Vest
BUY
$39.99
Forever21
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted