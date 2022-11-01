Lovehoney

Thrill Seeker 10 Function Remote Control Love Egg

Forget sunny side up, at Lovehoney we like our eggs irresistibly smooth, shaped for climactic pleasure and served with a sensational side order of speeds and patterns. Share an orgasmic secret wherever you please with this deliciously daring couple's toy. Perfect for shared or solo play, this smooth love egg rests against your G-spot, blissfully buzzing away with 10 patterns and up to 6 sensational speeds. Hand the remote control to a playful partner for frisky foreplay. Completely coat your egg with water-based lube before insertion. The egg takes 2 x AAA batteries and the remote takes 1 x CR2032 battery, both of which are included. Please note: While the toy itself is waterproof, the remote control is not and should be kept dry. Battery Warnings: Coin cell (CR2032/CR2016) WARNING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains hazardous batteries that can cause severe or fatal injuries in 2 hours or less if swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. Seek medical attention immediately if it is suspected the battery has been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. Store spare batteries securely. Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely.