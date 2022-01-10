Madewell

Three-pack Pleated Adjustable Face Masks

$24.00 $8.99

Product Details Hide Coming in a pack of three, our non-medical pleated cotton face masks have secure adjustable elastic ear straps and includes a removable filter. Bonus: They come in our favorite prints of the season. Pack of three masks. Please note: These are not FDA approved and cannot be used as a replacement for medical-grade PPE. Not for medical use. 3 3/4"H x 6 3/4"W. Cotton. Hand wash in warm water after each use (no need to remove filter) and air dry. Please note: One size fits most. Adjustable ear loops. Import. Feel-good fact: Madewell and J.Crew have donated 75,000 single-use face masks to Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Click here for FDA Emergency Use Authorization information. MD490