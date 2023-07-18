Fossil x Barbie

Three-hand Date Black Litehide™ Leather Watch

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fossil

What do you want to know about this product? Search for answers to your question Showing 1 out of 1 Questions Sort By NewestSort Questions ByNewestNewestOldestOldestMost AnswersMost Answers QResistente al agua??? Asked by Jomahira 8 days ago Verified Reply - SimonHola Jomahira, Gracias por su pregunta. El reloj de edición limitada Barbie™ x Fossil Three-Hand Date Black LiteHide™ Leather Watch LE1174 es resistente al agua pero no es impermeable. Tiene una clasificación de profundidad de 5 ATM y se puede usar mientras se nada en aguas poco profundas. No debe usarse mientras se toma un baño, se practica snorkel o se bucea.Was this answer helpful to you