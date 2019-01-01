Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Stone and Strand
Three Diamond Choker Necklace
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stone and Strand
We obsessed all the details when creating our in-h... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand
14-karat Gold Diamond Ring
£280.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stone and Strand
Moonstone Oval Cabochon Ring
$225.00
from
Stone and Strand
BUY
Stone and Strand
Alphabet 14-karat Gold Diamond Earring
$145.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stone and Strand
Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted