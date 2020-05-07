The Container Store

Three By Three Ashwood Up-rise! Desktop Organizer

$99.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

This handsome design provides just what you need to get organized, even if what you need might change. That's because the up-rise! Desktop Organizer can sit flat for use as an ergonomic monitor riser with two levels to maximize vertical space, or stand upright as a convenient caddy. Either way, there's plenty space for papers, pens and other supplies. Two removable dividers let you customize compartments. You can even attach the entire unit to an office wall to use as a pocket organizer or mail sorter.