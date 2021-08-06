Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Parade
Thong Re:play
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Parade
Meet our #1 bestseller — the Re:Play Thong will convert even the most determined non-believers. It feels like a second-skin and was dubbed the “comfiest thong” on the market by Teen Vogue.
Need a few alternatives?
Parade
Thong Re:play
BUY
$9.00
Parade
MeUndies
Feelfree High-waisted Cheeky
BUY
$18.00
MeUndies
Arq
High Rise Undies - Verdant
BUY
$28.00
From The Lobby
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$25.50
Bare Necessities
More from Parade
Parade
Thong Re:play
BUY
$9.00
Parade
Parade
Triangle Bralette Silky Mesh
BUY
$32.00
Parade
Parade
Scoop Bralette Re:play
BUY
£20.32
Parade
Parade
Thong Universal
BUY
$5.60
$8.00
Parade
More from Intimates
Parade
Thong Re:play
BUY
$9.00
Parade
THINX
Super Hi-waist
BUY
$42.00
THINX
THINX
Super Hi-waist
BUY
$42.00
THINX
MeUndies
Feelfree High-waisted Cheeky
BUY
$18.00
MeUndies
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted