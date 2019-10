Wandler

This Is The Cutest Handbag Trend To Come Out Of Aw19

£780.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Wandler is clear on two things: function and shape. The brand presents a collection of distinctive handbags that capture elegance through unexpected dimensions. This beige Mia shearling tote bag from Wandler features gold-tone hardware, removable shoulder straps and top handle and a tan leather front pocket.