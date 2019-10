Harriet Law

This Is The Cutest Handbag Trend To Come Out Of Aw19

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At asos marketplace

Super cute n sassy pastel pink faux fur tote bag, with red love hearts applique detailing. Wear this bag with an oversized tee, mom jeans, chunky trainers and a pink fur scrunchie for a cute, 90s babe look! All products are handmade in North Wales and all bags will fit A4 folders/books.