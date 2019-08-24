Lenovo

Thinkpad X390 - Black

$1729.00 $1210.30

The ThinkPad X390 is a perfect traveling companion—slim and light, with great battery life. This 13" laptop is designed with a 12" footprint, and is easy to carry with a starting weight of only 2.7 lbs (1.22 kg). Its 17.6-hour battery can be charged to 80 percent capacity in 60 minutes with Rapid Charge, so you can plug it in during a layover and have plenty of battery life for the next leg of your trip. Plus, with optional global LTE-A WWAN, you’ll stay connected no matter where that leg takes you.