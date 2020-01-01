RevitaLash

Thickening Shampoo

£34.00

Purveyors of pioneering, conditioning treatments, RevitaLash harnesses clinically proven technology to nourish and strengthen eyelashes, brows – and now hair too. Boasting a formula enriched with flaxprotein (to protect against hair breakage), loquat leaf (to thicken thinning hair), willow bark (which exfoliates the scalp to improve your overall hair health) and jojoba seed and ginseng, it helps to protect and fortify the hair and scalp, leaving your locks looking just as thick and luscious as our lashes. You need this in your life, stat!