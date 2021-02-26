Benefit Cosmetics

They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara

$27.00

Details Extreme length with a magnetic force! Benefit's They're Real! Magnet is a 36-hour* extreme lengthening & lifting mascara powered by magnetic technology to deliver 40% longer lashes**! The innovative Extender Brush features a magnetically charged core that pulls the Magnetic Mineral Enriched Formula up and OUT beyond the tips of lashes for extreme length and powerful lift. Custom-designed ZigZag bristles are strategically positioned to fan out, separate, and define lashes. Benefits: 36-hour extreme lengthening* mascara Builds 40% longer lashes** Flexible, lightweight & builds easily Won't smudge or flake 93% said it was extremely lengthening*** 95% said it lifts & lengthens lashes up & out*** 93% said it gives lashes fullness AND length** *Instrumental test on 21 women **Than bare lashes. Instrumental test on 21 women ***self-evaluation by 110 women after 1 week Try Me Size They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara available - Click here!