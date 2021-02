Anthropologie

Style No. 4112527770049; Color Code: 031 This season, give loved ones the gift of coziness with an easygoing tunic top. In an assortment of eye-catching hues, this pick promises comfort and style through the cooler months. 80% polyester, 16% viscose, 4% elastane Cowl neck Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 29"L Petite: 27.25"L Plus: 30"L