Being Natural

Therapeutic Peppermint Essential Oil

Let’s talk about the plant peppermint, the entire plant contains menthol. It is an anesthetic property that gives a cooling sensation. The sensation allows you to calm down and it naturally alleviates discomfort. It also has antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, insecticidal, antispasmodic and carminative properties. Our essential oil is naturally extracted from a plant so that it allows you to take advantage of peppermint properties. This essential oil has so many uses. Cold /Headache/Stress Menthol in peppermint provides a cooling sensation, it helps in minor respiratory problems (i.e. nasal congestion) during cold. If you are prone to headache, get this bottle in your bag. You can use few drops to massage your head, Peppermint oil leaves a soothing, cooling sensation that tends to work wonders. Because it has a refreshing smell, it tends to become distraction from stress and anxiety. Try putting our peppermint in diffuser and feel the relief. Sore muscles and many more Because peppermint oil has analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties, it not only can relieve pain and inflammation but can also calm the spasms that cause muscle cramps. For bug bites, use a combination of peppermint essential oil and lavender essential oil to quickly dismiss the itch! It can help with ant’s issues in the house, one can leave a peppermint-soaked cotton ball in their pathway. They're not very fond of peppermint smell. For tired aching feet, add a few drops to a foot bath for some relief of sore, swollen and overworked feet! Give your trash can area a refresher and add a few drops to the bottom for a pleasant minty aroma.