Relief you?ll reach for day after day. Meet the liv. The Theragun liv is a percussive therapy device that provides full-body benefits in minutes. This deep muscle treatment tool naturally melts away muscle tension, tightness, and soreness, and makes your workouts work harder with fast muscle activation and repair. The liv is Theragun?s essential base model, delivering Theragun?s world-renowned muscle treatment that travels 60% deeper into your muscles than vibration massagers for more effective results. Equipped with an industrial-grade motor and uniquely designed ergonomic handle, Theragun?s technology is used by world-renowned trainers and physical therapists. BENEFITS