Naked Wardrobe

The Zipped & Snatched V-neck Romper

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

The Naked Wardrobe presents your new go-to look for hot nights on the town with this fitted zip-up jumpsuit. Imported Ribbed texture V-neck; zipper closure at front Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11917521 Size & Fit Approx. front rise: 12"; approx. leg opening: 7" Approx. inseam: 5-1/2" Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing size small Materials & Care Hand wash Rayon/spandex