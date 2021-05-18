Boyish

The Ziggy

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boyish

Forever Boyish. The Ziggy is a high waisted relaxed straight jean giving an edge to your ethical fashion collection. It comes in a light eco wash with destruction and looks great paired with both sneakers and heels. These upcycled jeans include OCS Certified Organic Cotton and Tencel™ Lyocell, a natural raw material from eucalyptus trees that is responsibly produced to minimize environmental impact, reducing its carbon footprint and water usage.