Boyish
The Ziggy
$168.00
At Boyish
Forever Boyish. The Ziggy is a high waisted relaxed straight jean giving an edge to your ethical fashion collection. It comes in a light eco wash with destruction and looks great paired with both sneakers and heels. These upcycled jeans include OCS Certified Organic Cotton and Tencel™ Lyocell, a natural raw material from eucalyptus trees that is responsibly produced to minimize environmental impact, reducing its carbon footprint and water usage.