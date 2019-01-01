Yeluchi

The Yeluchi Gift Card

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Yeluchi

Long flowy braids, neat cornrows or a full head of look-at-me curls–whichever she chooses, your bestie, mother, lover or sister will love you for treating her to professional hair styling in the luxury of her own home. Simply enter the amount you’d like to gift (our prices range from $50 – $300, with cornrows starting at $50, box braids starting at $200 and weave installations at $125). At check out you’ll see a form where you can email the gift card directly to your recipient. If you skip that part, the card will be sent to you and you can forward it to them. The image gallery shows what the gift card email looks like.