The Work Week ~ 5 Organic Cotton Underwear

$75.00

Your go-to briefs Monday through Friday, our 5-pack of signature styles in soft, synthetic and toxin free, and ultra breathable 100% organic pima cotton. Known as the cashmere of cotton, organic pima is naturally hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial, and free from petrochemicals, pesticides and micro plastics. Pack - 2 high-waist briefs, 2 bikini briefs, 1 thong Save - 17% @ $15 / brief Designed to fit and flatter all body types, our briefs won’t pull, pinch, dig or ride up - just a cute bum guarantee. Naturally hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial, and free from petrochemicals, pesticides and micro plastics. Our briefs will keep your body cool and comfortable all day long. And because ours are made with 100% organic cotton, they are naturally moisture wicking to help prevent irritation and infection. All KENT briefs are made in California, and arrive to you in recyclable and compostable packaging - our briefs are 100% compostable too! When their time is up you can …. #plantyourpants