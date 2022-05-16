The Wet Brush

The Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer Boar Bristle Brush – Purple

$23.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Detangle your hair and bring out your natural shine, with The Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer in Purple. This detanling brush combines natural boar bristles with Wet Brush's exclusive, ultra-soft Intelliflex bristles, for a brush that easily takes out tangles and leaves hair lustrous and shiny. Designed to minimise pain and reduce split ends and breakage, The Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer is perfect for any hair type. Why Will I Love The Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer - Purple? Versatile brush for all hair types Easily detangles hair Helps distribute natural oils for shinier hair Great to use with dry shampoo Made with both boar bristles and super-soft Intelliflex bristles Minimises split ends, breakage and pain W: 45mm H: 270mm L: 65mm With a combination of super-soft synthetic bristles plus natural boar bristles, this brush is highly versatile. Use it to detangle, smooth or to brush through dry shampoo for an invisible finish.