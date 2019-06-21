Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
The Wet Brush
The Wet Brush Mini
£7.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
The Wet Brush Mini
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Nylon Paddle Hair Brush
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Mason Pearson
Handy All Boar Brush
$230.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Ibiza
Collection Blonde Extended Cork Round Brush
$43.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Warren-Tricomi
Salon Small Thermal Metal Brush
$25.00
from
Beauty.com
BUY
More from The Wet Brush
DETAILS
The Wet Brush
The Wet Brush The Works Adult Formula Detangler-4 Oz.
$14.99
$11.24
from
JCPenney
BUY
DETAILS
The Wet Brush
Wet Brush Classic Brush, Black
$8.25
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
The Wet Brush
Original Detangler Classic
$11.99
from
Wet Brush
BUY
DETAILS
The Wet Brush
Time Release Detangler
$14.99
from
Wet Brush
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted