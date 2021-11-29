Everlane

The Way-high Jean

$88.00 $66.00

Details Model is 5′10″Wearing size 24 Regular Straight leg. Sits high at waist. Rise: 12 1/8”. Leg opening: 16 1/2” (size 28).Regular Inseam: 27 1/2”Touch of stretchCustomers say this wash runs large. 98% Organic Cotton, 2% ElastaneMachine wash cold, inside out. Tumble dry low. Zipper fly Made in Bien Hoa, VNSee the factory Questions about fit? Contact us Sustainability Ever-Better Factory Organic Cotton Safer Chemistry Reduced Water Use Description Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible. Plus, it's made of premium organic cotton with a touch of stretch, so sitting down isn’t a deal-breaker.