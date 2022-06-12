Makeup Revolution

The Waterproof Mascara

$18.00 $5.40

Buy Now Review It

At Revolution Beauty

Open your eyes to the Mascara Revolution. Now with even more staying power. Making its mark in a NEW waterproof formula, the Mascara Revolution is here to stay – all day, all night, whenever you want it to. The hourglass-shaped brush hugs the lash to create a natural curl while the highly pigmented formula adds amazing volume and length. The rich consistency dries down to leave you with fanned out, defined lashes that won’t smudge, budge or flake. A great mascara for an excellent price that will become the new staple in your makeup bag and combat long days, bad weather and tearjerker movies.