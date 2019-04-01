Where other feminist dystopias like The Handmaid's Tale create a society in which women are subjugated, Mackintosh's The Water Cure goes micro: Lia, Grace, and Sky are three sisters raised in an isolated island under the strange philosophy their mother and father devised. On that island, they are safe from the “toxins” of the world of men — and are made safer by cruel, methodic rituals. Soon after King disappears, two men and a boy wash ashore, sending their carefully preserved society into turmoil. Suddenly, that which they were taught was evil is standing before them. And Lia, especially, is hungry for the love she’d never received.