Everlane

The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Luxurious, versatile silk—that you can throw in the wash. The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt is less sheer and more durable than our other silk, which means you can wash it right alongside your other clothes. Easy to wear and easy to clean, this relaxed silhouette features a traditional point collar, a round hem, and two utility pockets. Meet the silk that’s truly effortless.