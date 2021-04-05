Good American

About This Item Details A front O-ring zipper brings trendy style to high-waisted 7/8 leggings. Use size chart to determine size. 0(XS)=00-0, 1(S)=2-4, 2(M)=6-8, 3(L)=10-12, 4(XL)=14-16, 5(2XL)=18-20 (14W-16W), 6(3XL)=22-24 (18W-20W). - O-ring zip closure - High rise - Fitted leg - Stretch knit construction - Ankle crop - Approx. 12" rise, 26" inseam (size 1) - Imported This item cannot ship to Canada. Fiber Content 88% polyester, 12% elastane Care Machine wash cold gentle Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'11" - Bust: 34" - Waist: 24.5" - Hips: 35" Model is wearing size 1.