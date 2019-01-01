Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plant Lady Shop
Art of Plants
The Vase
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Top Collection
Red Canoe Mini Succulent Planter
$16.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
As Seen on TV
Chia Pet "potted Groot"
$19.97
$15.97
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Torka Dried Bouquet, Brown
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Hayneedle
Patio Heater With Table
$179.00
from
Hayneedle
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted