Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Sephora Favorites
The Ultimate Travel Bag
$128.00
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
The Best Gifts For Your S.O.'s Parents
by
Juno DeMelo
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
La Fresh
Travel Lite Antiperspirant Wipes For Women
$2.49
from
Birchbox
BUY
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Sephora Favorites
Designer Fragrance Wardrobe Minis
$75.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Favorites
Pro Artists Picks
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Favorites
Lashstash
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Favorites
Holiday Perfume Sampler
$65.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Uncle Bud's
Hemp After Sunburn Soother
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
gold bond
Ultimate Healing Hand And Body Lotion
$7.79
from
Target
BUY
Jergens
Soothing Aloe Refreshing Moisturizer
$4.19
from
Target
BUY
Hawaiian Tropic
Lime Coolada After Sun Moisturizer
$8.16
$6.92
from
Walmart
BUY
Sex
Your Long Weekend Sex Guide Is Here
A three-day weekend adds a whole 24 hours to your not-at-work time, and instead of going shopping or out to brunch, why not indulge in sex that’s a
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
You Like It Like That: Pop Culture and Science Finally Care About...
Earlier this month, Cardi B stunned at the Met Gala in an elaborate scarlet Thom Brown gown that was an unmistakable ode to the clitoris. Almost exactly a
by
Wednesday Martin
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
