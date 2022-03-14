Belif

The True Cream – Moisturizing Bomb

$38.00

At belif

Which skin type is it good for? ✔ Normal ✔ Dry What it is: A comforting moisturizing cream that provides skin with intense hydration, leaving it supple, smooth, and deeply nourished. Solutions for: - Dryness - Loss of firmness and elasticity If you want to know more… The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb is a comforting moisture cream that provides the skin with intense, soothing hydration. Clinically tested to provide up to 26 hours of moisture, this uniquely indulgent formula leaves skin soft, supple, and deeply moisturized. This formula contains a blend of apothecary herbs, including comfrey leaf, a powerful hydrating agent. The cushiony cream format is designed to 'burst' when applied, releasing a flood of moisture onto skin, and then absorb completely without stickiness for a healthy, smooth, supple appearance. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Sulfates - Phthalates What else you need to know: This dermatologist tested product is formulated without mineral oil, petrolatum, synthetic preservatives, dyes, and fragrances, and animal origin ingredients. The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb was the number one selling product in Korea's highly competitive selective beauty market across all categories. Research results: In clinical tests: - Provides 26 hours of intense, long-lasting hydration