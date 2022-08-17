Madewell

The Transport Tote

$178.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

What goes into our signature tote? Here it is by the numbers: 2 pieces of fine leather are used for the body. 8 inch strap drop: long enough to sling over your shoulder, but short enough to hold as a top handle. 1 interior side zip pocket to keep your keys, phone and wallet at the ready. 24: the number of hours in a day that this bag looks cool. How often you'll reach for it? 500 gazillion times. Made of vegetable-tanned leather that burnishes with wear into a beautiful patina. Please note: As it is made of a natural material, each bag varies slightly in texture and color. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Interior zip pocket. Unlined. 8 1/4" handle drop. 13 3/4"H x 14"W x 6 1/4"D. Import. 53228