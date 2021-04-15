Everlane

The Tie-front Bikini Top

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Designed for you—and the planet. The Tie-Front Bikini Top features a deep V neckline, removable pads, and a front band with a tie-front detail (so that you don’t have to worry about it coming undone.) Plus, it’s made of fully lined Italian fabric with technical quick-drying and fade-resistant properties, which makes it comfortable and versatile enough for every summer activity. We fit-tested our suits on 112 different women to ensure that each one feels comfortable, looks flattering, and stays put—no matter how you move. The best part? They’re comprised of 82% regenerated nylon derived from recycled plastic.