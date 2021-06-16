Hammacher Schlemmer

The Strongest Camp Chair

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hammacher Schlemmer

This is the camping chair strong enough to support 800 lbs. Its sturdy frame is constructed from powder coated steel while its seat and back are made from rugged 600-denier quilted fabric. Its two adjustable arm rests each have a cup holder and side pocket for keeping snacks, sprays, or other camping essentials close at hand. An extra mesh pocket on the back of the chair provides additional storage. Includes carrying bag with shoulder strap.